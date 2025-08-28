In Search of Developmentâ€¦A Book of Essays by Prof. Chikwendu C. Ukaegbu

In Search of Development: Human Capital, Entrepreneurship, Politics and Leadership in Nigeria (A Book of Essays) is the title of a book written by Prof. C. C. Ukaegbu.Â Formerly of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Ukaegbu subsequently lectured in a couple of American universities, with visiting appointments in three other universities in Russia, Taiwan and China. He retired as a Professor of Sociology, National and Global Development.Â

In this thought provoking book, Prof. Ukaegbu discussed critically, the complex relationships existing between and among four major variables in the title namely human capital, entrepreneurship, politics and leadership, in an intertwining manner that presents an interesting reading. One powerful central message we can draw from the interplay of the dynamics of these four parameters is that bad politics and leadership in Nigeria, have over the years, led to the gross under-utilization and/or mismanagement of her human capital and entrepreneurial resources. The book is in various ways, an amplification of this central message.

Essentially, the essays in this book used â€˜empirical research accompanied by theoretical insights to examine the nature and process of the political economy of development in Nigeria in four areas of human action historically strategic to the development of nationsâ€¦ The book observes that while human and natural resources abound in Nigeria, the search for national development which started at independence in 1960 continues without a clear path to a development destination.â€™ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

In Search of Developmentâ€¦is a 642 page book (excluding preliminary section numbering 22 pages). It is composed of 29 chapters organized in seven major parts. Given the constraints of space, it will not be possible to go into the details of these seven major themes and 29 chapters. The review will however provide a glimpse by drawing attention to the central theses of the book.Â

The book begins with an elaborate elucidation of the theories and concepts of development. It sees national development as the ability of citizens who under the leadership of a developmental state apply their mental and physical energies to transform their natural resources and social and economic institutions for individual and national self-actualization.Â

Put in another way, national development is about growth and diversification of the economy, modernization of physical infrastructure, advancing education, science and technology, enhancing socio-political participation, building and maintaining an efficient bureaucracy, and using the dividends of changes in the economy and other social institutions to increase opportunities for citizens to improve their life chances and quality of life on a continuing basis. It is important to note that improvement of citizensâ€™ â€˜life chances and quality of life on a continuing basisâ€™, is central to this conceptualization. By putting the citizens at the center of development, the authorâ€™s idea Â resonates perfectly well with those of foremost scholars in the field of development globally.Â

Can any nation develop without the effective utilization of her scientific and technological human capital? This question falls into one of the thematic issues addressed in the book. The verdict of the author is that the present high level of technological dependence by Nigeria, is a clear evidence that there is no effective utilization of her abundant scientific and technological human capital. As a professor of national and global development, the author is greatly pained that Nigeria is still technologically dependent because she would have advanced rapidly if she had utilized the benefits of her indigenous technological innovations and advancement recorded 65 years ago during her war with Biafra.Â

Prof. Ukaegbu gave a first-hand evidence of the â€˜strategic role of indigenous human resource in general and science and technology manpower in particular in national developmentâ€™, based on the experience during that period. According to him, on the Biafran side of the war for example, armoured cars were built (though in crude form), bombs and bullets were produced (recall the mass killer bomb locally called ogbunigwe), there was significant in-road into building a rocket launcher, crude oil was refined and petroleum products were produced, airport was built, and above all, there was effective and efficient management of research laboratories and workshops in an unprecedented manner.Â

A recent development can be cited to support Prof. Ukaegbu that the war experience is still a doable feat in Nigeria, and should not be dismissed as a nostalgia of cherished historical experience. The Punch, (Sunday), July 20, 2025 reported (by Naomi Chima) that Major-Gen. Victor Ezugwu (rtd) invented an armoured vehicle during the period of the Buhari administration. He was credited to be the first Nigerian to produce a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicle when he was serving as the Director General of Defence Industries Corporation. Maj. Gen. Ezugwu with Shedrack Agbo and a team of other brilliant, smart young Nigerian engineers, made history to produce what is described here as follows: The MRAP is bulletproof and can withstand 7.62mm machine gun and AK-47 fire. It is also mine-resistant, with inbuilt mechanisms to neutralise explosive threats. It can move through water up to 20â€“30 metres deep. It has armoured windshields, advanced communication systems covering 10â€“16km, and surveillance cameras with a range of 2â€“5km. Most importantly, it is cost-effective. A unit costs around N250m, while similar foreign versions cost N900m to N1bn.

This is actually what Prof. Ukaegbu is talking about and why he is regretting a missed opportunity. His powerful argument is that Nigeriaâ€™s technological progress would have taken a different trajectory away from dependency if the technological skills developed during that war were harnessed. Consequently, this missed opportunity inspired him to become passionate about how Nigeria can best use her human capital and entrepreneurial resources for her rapid progress.Â

Reflecting on the utilization of entrepreneurial resources, Prof. Ukaegbu offered many policy options for the flourishing of entrepreneurship, if there is good political and transformative leadership. One option offered is the use of imaginative policy making as a tool for national development. He gave an example of how to stimulate great economic activities across the country. According to him, if the National or State Assemblies propose a bill (anchored on the philosophy of environmental aesthetics) requiring all home owners and landlords to paint their houses every five years, (and with the right policy incentives to encourage the manufacturing of paints in Nigeria), then entrepreneurial activities would blossom through a fire of multiplier effects that has been ignited in the paint manufacturing industry i.e employment of painters and carpenters, sellers of paints and brushes, ladders, etc.

This particular idea which Prof. Ukaegbu first espoused in The Guardian newspaper of Thursday, October 28, 2010, is being implemented in few states in Nigeria today. Anambra state for example is leading in this under the government of Governor Charles Soludo. However, the nitty gritty of its implementation has not been studied before this review.

Furthermore, for entrepreneurship to blossom, the author feels that the government has no business allowing the importation of products that can be produced in Nigeria. It should rather provide an enabling environment and give the right policy support. Fortunately, in this reviewerâ€™s view, there is now a Nigeria First Policy adopted by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration which if properly implemented will stimulate the growth of local entrepreneurship. But as the author recalled, there was a period in this country when the federal government imported 60,000 waste bins worth one billion Naira (N1 billion) rather than encouraging its local production. An imaginative policy altering this for example can also generate similar multiplier effects in the plastic industry as in the paint manufacturing industry cited above. The examples of what imaginative policies can do to generate multiplier effects in many sectors of the economy are limitless.Â

Finally, for these things to happen, the author envisions â€˜a political leadership that embodies courage and knowledge of the trajectories of development,â€™ and â€˜a society in which political expression is not encumbered by debilitating parochialism,â€™ and where â€˜the constraints posed by the geo-ethno-political structure of the countryâ€™, is resolved.Â

From the little said so far, In Search of Developmentâ€¦ is an invaluable resource for policy makers and entrepreneurs, academics and students of public policy who want to move from theory to practice. Above, all it is a wakeup call to our scientists, engineers and allied professionals to put their thinking caps and confront the challenge of innovation necessary for a rapid development of Nigeria. In conclusion, this book challenges us to re-think the way we do things that perpetuate dependency and under-development rather than promote development. Nigeria should act now to change this mindset leveraging on the Nigeria First Policy of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. (The book is available on Amazon for $35).

Isaac N. Obasi is a professor of public administration at the University of Abuja, and currently on Sabbatical at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (Lagos and Abuja) as a Research Consultant on Public Sector Reforms. Email: nnamdizik@gmail.com