In Rivers, Ndume Says Nigeria Would Have Been Better Off If…. 

Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who was in Rivers State on Wednesday to inaugurate an 11.53 kilometers Eleme-Afam Road, said Nigeria would have been better off for all if it had a leader like Governor Nyesom Wike.

Ndume who was in the state as Governor Wike’s Special Guest of Honour said what was happening in Rivers cannot take place in his troubled home state, Borno.

According to him, “you don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State. You can’t invite people like this and everybody, comfortably, listening to somebody speaking without looking around. So, we have to thank God.

“Honestly, let me say here that Nigeria is lucky to have not only Rivers State but Rivers people. South-South, particularly Rivers people are the great people of Nigeria. What you’re giving to this country; if Rivers is not there, Nigeria will not be there.”

Continuing, Ndume commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in Rivers that has given the people the liberty to come out to participate in such event without fear, adding that he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what the governor is doing in the big oil and gas state.



The senator described Wike as a true nationalist who is an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stands out as one who speaks the truth to power courageously.



“Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person. One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that.



“There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City. May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength, and from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC governors.



“You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you who speak the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us”, Ndume said.



Speaking, his host, Governor Wike claimed that Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in order to enshrine good governance.



He was speaking at the inauguration of Agbonchai-Afam Road that connects Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas, where he pointed out that Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls.



‘’The hope of Nigeria depends on the Peoples Democratic Party. Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the PDP. Do not relent. Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP’’, Wike said.



He declared that PDP is working in Rivers and in other states that are controlled by the party. He urged Senator Ndume and APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return PDP to power in 2023 to provide them dividends of democracy.



“To our special guest of honour, Senator Ndume, don’t be angry because we are taking over from your party, APC. In 2015 when the party came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now, that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight”, Wike said.



The governor said he is satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he will reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road. He said the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.



He also stated that his administration has completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School in Onne Town with the one in Eteo reaching finishing level.



“Today, we are in Eleme commissioning Agbonchia (in Eleme)-Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Road. This road traverses two local government areas. Nobody will say that we have not come to Rivers East Senatorial District to do anything.



“As I speak to you now, by the end of this month, we are coming back to Alesa Secondary School and Ascension High School. Those schools will be rebuilt completely. And because you gave me a good, reliable and trusted person who is my Commissioner of Finance, there is this other road here that needs attention, I will reconstruct it.”



Works Commissioner, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said prior to this time the road was a nightmare replete with all the negatives that derive from such a situation. But, today it is something that brings joy and with it, the obvious tangible and psychological benefits that come with any good transportation access to any location or locality.



“This is an 11.53km long road project, 8.5m wide with 7km of drainage. It connects Eleme in Eleme LGA to Afam in Oyigbo LGA, a very good and useful road in the movement of farm produce and pursuit of local trade.”