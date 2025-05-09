Nigerian Army, Police, and Hunters Rescue 31 Kidnapped Passengers in Kogi State

Troops of the Nigerian Army, working together with the police and local hunters, rescued 31 kidnapped passengers along the Apata-Obajana road late Thursday night.

According to reliable information the incident occurred on Thursday May 8 around 11:50 p.m. when armed criminals attacked two Toyota Hiace buses traveling from Lagos to Kano and Katsina.

The first bus, with registration number DTF 773 XA and driven by Saminu Yahaya, was headed to Kano with 17 passengers. The second, registered KNA 170 XA and driven by Bashir Dahiru, was en route to Katsina with another 17 passengers.

A local hunter sent a distress call, prompting a quick response from security forces. They engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, which led the criminals to flee into the forest, abandoning 31 of the 38 kidnapped passengers.

Four of the rescued victims suffered machete wounds, and one was shot in the left thigh. All injured individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Efforts to rescue the remaining seven abducted passengers are ongoing and have been intensified.