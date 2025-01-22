Betting Scandal: Udinese Removes Maduka Okoye from Registered Players List

Italian club Udinese has removed Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from its registered players list amid an investigation into his involvement in an alleged betting irregularity.

The allegations date back to Udinese’s 2-1 victory in March last year when the 25-year-old received a yellow card.

It is claimed that Okoye staged the booking for time-wasting in the 90th minute.

If found guilty, he could face a five-year ban from football-related activities.

According to reports, investigators raided Okoye’s residence following a complaint from betting agency Sisal, whose algorithm detected unusual gambling patterns linked to the goalkeeper’s yellow card.

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic stated that the ongoing situation has not disrupted the team’s focus or morale. “We haven’t talked about it; we’re focused on Como. The atmosphere is still very good; the team spirit is there, and we’re working diligently,” Runjaic commented.

Okoye joined Udinese in 2023 from English club Watford, where he struggled to make an impact. Since then, he has made 37 appearances for the Italian side.

The goalkeeper recently returned to the Super Eagles squad after a period of absence, following a costly error during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which saw Nigeria eliminated in the knockout stage despite a flawless group-stage performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...