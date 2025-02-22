DeepSeek to Share AI Code with Developers

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence research lab, has announced plans to release parts of its online services code to the public.

This move is part of an upcoming “open source week” event scheduled for next week.

The company will make five code repositories available, ensuring they are well-documented, tested, and ready for developers to use.

Code repositories serve as storage locations for software assets, including source code, configuration files, and project documentation.

DeepSeek has a history of sharing AI models under open licenses, allowing developers and researchers to access and build on its technology.

By releasing more of its code, the company aims to support innovation in the AI community.

This decision comes at a time when OpenAI, a major player in the AI space, is acknowledging DeepSeek’s rapid progress.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently stated that DeepSeek’s approach has influenced OpenAI’s strategy and that his company might also open-source more of its technology in the future.

DeepSeek’s move is expected to fuel competition in the AI industry, giving developers more tools to create and improve AI systems.