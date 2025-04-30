I’m Not Leaving PDP, No Bad Blood Over Okowa’s Defection- Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he is unbothered by the defection of his 2023 running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said he harbors no grudges and remains a staunch democrat who respects everyone’s freedom of association.

“As a democrat, he subscribes to the universality and constitutionality of the freedom of association… without which democracy would be meaningless,” Ibe stated.

Quashing rumours of a potential party switch, Atiku’s camp made it clear he is not leaving the PDP.

“We have addressed the coalition talks. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not leaving the PDP, and he has said that clearly,” Ibe emphasized.

This comes after Okowa, former Delta State governor, expressed regret over running with Atiku in the 2023 polls, citing opposition from southern voters.

“Our people were not interested in having another northerner come into power,” Okowa said Monday, adding that President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to serve a full eight-year term for the sake of national stability.