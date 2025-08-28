Illegal Gold Mining Site Sealed in Gwagwalada to Protect Residents

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has sealed off an illegal gold mining site in Gwagwalada, Abuja, following fresh intelligence reports of unlawful activity in the area.

According to information gathered by The News Chronicles, the action was taken to protect residents and avert potential environmental hazards associated with the illegal operations.

Earlier this month, the Ministry’s mining marshals also shut down a similar site in the District 2 Extension layout, where 16 suspects were apprehended.

Inspections carried out by the Ministry’s Mines Inspectorate confirmed full compliance with the Minister’s directive to close the Gwagwalada site.

A comprehensive investigation is underway to identify the root causes of the recurring illegal mining activities and to recommend preventive measures.

Further checks by The News Chronicles revealed that the marshals, under the command of ACC John Attah Onoja, have placed both sites under round-the-clock surveillance pending the conclusion of the inquiry.

Residents have been strongly advised to avoid the restricted areas. “Illegal mining not only destroys the environment but also endangers lives,” the Minister stated. “We remain firm in our resolve to eradicate it nationwide.”

To strengthen enforcement, the Ministry is fast-tracking the deployment of satellite surveillance technology to monitor mining operations across the country, a move expected to help curb unlawful practices more effectively.