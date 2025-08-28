Environment Minister, FAO Strengthen Ties on Climate Action and Sustainable Agriculture

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, has met with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Husseini Gadain, to explore ways of deepening collaboration on climate action, biodiversity conservation, land restoration, and sustainable agriculture.

According to information gathered by The News Chronicles, the meeting focused on strategies to build a more resilient Nigeria and strengthen efforts within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

During the discussions, both parties pledged stronger cooperation to tackle the growing impacts of climate change, promote sustainable land management, and enhance food security through innovative agricultural practices.

The partnership is expected to drive initiatives that support Nigeria’s climate commitments while creating opportunities for communities most vulnerable to environmental challenges.

This renewed collaboration between the Ministry of Environment and FAO is seen as a significant step toward accelerating national and regional efforts for sustainable development and environmental resilience.