Cleric Curses Anambra Govt Over Alleged Silence on Kidnap, Murder, Other Crimes

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has said his God would punish the government of Anambra State for its seeming silence and inaction on many kidnap, armed robbery and murder cases prevalent in the state.

The priest made the declaration when he released what he called 2025 prophetic declarations with the theme “Crossover into my Year of Divine Grace.”

The Catholic priest, fondly called Fr. Ebube Muonso, prophesied that in 2025, God will release delayed destinies, and restore lost hopes.

He, however, said that in the year 2025, the God of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry would punish the government of Anambra State for its seeming silence and inaction on many kidnap, armed robbery and murder cases prevalent in the state.

According to the cleric, God has shown him thousands of wedding rings for the year 2025 with a harvest of marriages, just as he disclosed that he saw strange deaths and many collapsed buildings and called on the faithful to pray fervently.

He said, “As the year 2025 begins, God has assured that destinies that have been delayed will be released. God of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry has shown me the code for year 2025 and has assured me that He will give you favour you do not deserve.

“God has shown me thousands of wedding rings for the year 2025. He says there’ll be a harvest of marriages. He says He will destroy dragons holding destinies.

“God says he will remember the rejected stones. I saw it clearly: God revealed it to me that this year, tenancy will expire among His people, as the faithful will begin to erect multiple buildings. Even if you have a house, get ready to build more.

“God also showed me a giant ladder that stretched from the ground to heaven, and many people were climbing the ladder. When I asked, God told me that in 2025, He will lift many people to the highest level. He says that He will give His people unprecedented promotions in all walks of life.

“I also saw many aircrafts in the sky, and God told me that in 2025, many people will travel freely to countries of their choice, and visa restrictions will be very limited.

“God says that in 2025, His people will witness business explosion, and they will not invest wrongly.”

On the negative side, Fr. Ebube Muonso said God showed him strange deaths and many collapsed buildings and called on the faithful to pray fervently.

“I also saw strange deaths, and when I cried out to God about it, He told me that His people have abandoned Him and that they have left every man to his own way. God says that every family which reconsecrates itself to Him through fasting and sincere contrition will be safe, and will neither witness untimely death nor negative news.

“I also saw collapsed buildings in many places. The faithful must pray fervently and fast against such occurrences.

“In the year 2025, God of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry will punish the government of Anambra State for its seeming silence and inaction on many kidnap, armed robbery, and murder cases prevalent in the state.”

