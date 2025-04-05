IGP Egbetokun Meets AU Commissioner to Strengthen Security Cooperation

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, hosted Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

The meeting took place at the IGP’s Smart Conference Hall and was part of a courtesy visit by the AU delegation.



Ambassador Adeoye was joined by Mr. Samuel Victor Makwe from the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa and other AU officials.

He praised the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for their professionalism and strong performance in peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia.

He thanked the NPF for its contributions to promoting peace and security across Africa and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation to tackle transnational crimes.

In his remarks, the IGP thanked the Ambassador for the visit and assured him of the NPF’s continued support for the AU’s goals.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by officers deployed in Somalia and said the Force is working to address them proactively.

The meeting highlighted the value of international collaboration in addressing security issues. Both the IGP and the Ambassador expressed hope for future partnerships that will improve peace and stability throughout the continent.