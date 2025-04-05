I was Paid N190,000 not N90,000 -Ijoba Lande Clears the Air, Apologizes to Funke

Controversial Nollywood actor, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has taken back his earlier claim that actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele paid him only N90,000 for a month’s work on her movie set.

Lande clarified that he was actually paid N190,000—not N90,000—and blamed the confusion on a badly edited clip of his earlier statement.

Speaking in Yoruba, he explained that the viral video only captured the part where he mistakenly said N90,000, cutting out the portion where he corrected himself.

“Funke Akindele gave me N190,000, not N90,000. Please help me beg Aunty Funke. That video was edited. It didn’t show where I corrected myself,” he said.

Lande went on to publicly apologize, stating that he never intended to defame the respected filmmaker. “Please forgive me. I don’t want to go to jail. I didn’t mean any harm,” he added.

The actor’s apology has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many urging celebrities to be cautious with public statements that can harm reputations.