IG Influencer found dead inside suitcase

A Russian social media star has been found dead inside a suitcase in her apartment with her throat slit.

Ekaterina Karaglanova was found with knife wounds to her body in her flat on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who had recently graduated as a doctor, had just begun a new relationship and was planning a holiday to the Netherlands to celebrate her birthday.

Her parents became concerned when they were unable to contact her in the days leading up to her trip and asked the landlord for access to her flat. When they arrived, they found the suitcase in the hallway.

Police said there was no evidence of a struggle and that there was no weapon at the murder scene.

They also added that her ex-boyfriend was seen on CCTV in the days before the discovery and he has now fled the country.