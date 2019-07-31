BBNaija (S4): New Housemates Venita and Elozonam receive warm Welcome

Two new housemates Venita Akpofure and Elozonam Ogbolu were introduced on Tuesday, stirring up excitement among fans of the show.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that at exactly 7pm, the Big Brother Naija doors were open to the newest members of the ‘pepper dem’ gang following a prior announcement by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The new female housemate, Venita is an actress, model and video vixen who rose to fame by paying ‘Mimi’ in the widely acclaimed ‘AYs crib’ produced by comedian, Ayo Makun.

She played AY’s quirky but uptight love interest in the sit-com and has also appeared in several other movies and music videos.

The male housemate, Elozonam is graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Ghana. He is an actor, voice artist, director and also a producer.

The resident 14 housemates, who thought they were expecting visitors, were visibly shocked at the addition of two more housemates.

While Omashola and Frood tried to show Venita around, the others were more cautious observing the housemates from a distance.

The new housemates raised expectations on what some fans already describe as ‘a boring fourth season’, hoping that Venita and Elozonam will add more live to the show.