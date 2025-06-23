BREAKING: NNPC Increases Petrol Price to N945 in Abuja, N915 in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has raised the pump price of petrol to N945 per litre in Abuja and N915 in Lagos, marking a N35–N45 increase from previous rates.

Other marketers have followed suit. MRS stations in Lagos, linked to the Dangote refinery, now sell petrol at N925, up from N875.

The hike comes after Dangote refinery raised its ex-depot price to N880 and announced a national fuel distribution plan, including 4,000 CNG-powered tankers to boost supply.

Details Shortly…