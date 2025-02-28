IBB: Never Too Late to Say Sorry

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida lived a life soaked in blood. Joining the army in 1962 meant that he was trained to kill his fellow man.

He would later participate in a plethora of bloodless coups. When he came to power in August 1985, it was widely hailed as the nation had seen enough of the draconian laws which the duo of Muhammadu Buhari and Late Tunde Idiagbon made. Babangida toppled Buhari in a palace coup which involved him tricking Idiagbon to go to Saudi Arabia and there was a breath of fresh air all over the country.

The dark clouds of the Babangida regime began on October 19, 1986 with the murder of the irrepressible journalist, Dele Giwa via a parcel bomb. His famous last words were ‘This must be from the President.’

Babangida through his Structural Adjustment Programme left the economy in a gargantuan mess especially with the devaluation of the naira which gradually destroyed the Middle Class and sent many into economic exile.

The gap-toothed general was a Master of Divide and Conquer and so subtly ingratiated himself to the politicians by lifting the ban on politics in 1989. He went ahead to form only two legally recognized political parties – The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC).

Babangida, fondly called Maradona with his infamous insignia ‘Evil Genius’ dribbled the politicians by banning the ‘corrupt old breed’ and kept everyone guessing as to when he will hand over power. The initial handover date was in 1990 but he extended it by three years having become absolutely corrupt by the sweet elixir of power.

Babangida’s friend, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola threw his hat in the ring and became the presidential flagbearer of the SDP in 1993. Babangida then fixed the election for June 12 1993 which was a straight fight between Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the NRC. Abiola was coasting home to victory when the election suddenly got annulled by Babangida citing some flimsy excuses leading to his stepping aside from power in August 1993 and his handing over to an interim national government headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan, a former Chairman of the United Africa Company (UAC). He refused to retire his long-time friend, General Sani Abacha who struck barely three months later and unleashed a reign of terror in the country.

For a long time, Babangida has failed to take responsibility for his anti-climax annulment and drawing the ire of the civil society who bore the brunt of his indiscretion.

It is no news that he recently launched his memoir “Journey to Service” where he at long last apologized for the annulment. He also went down memory lane to opine that the January 15, 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup as was widely perceived in the country. The putsch according to Babangida was actually in the Yoruba interest as there were plans to make Chief Obafemi Awolowo the nation’s Prime Minister from prison. Whether or not the account of Babangida is true is a discourse for another day.

Some of his critics have been calling for his head saying that his apology came too late. Others contended that it wouldn’t bring back the lives, properties and legacies lost as well as those who were maimed and psychologically scarred for life during the needless struggle.

While they are entitled to their opinion as democracy accommodates all shades of views, in my humble submission, his apology is better late than never.

However, his apology is not enough. For justice to be done, he has to make restitution which involves his being tried in a court of law for his assault on democracy via the annulment.

Without this it is nothing short of dancing on the graves of the deceased. If a criminal owns up to murder, he should face the music and Babangida is no exception.

The book launch attracted the crème-de-la-crème of the Nigerian society including President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, erstwhile Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN. The wily general made a cool 17.5 billion naira through donations from Aliko Dangote, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Chief Arthur Eze, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu amongst many others.

It is immoral for evil to be rewarded with a huge financial reward as it demotivates the few good men left. Babangida must be held to account for his crimes against the Nigerian State especially that of the June 12 annulment – anything short of this is a cruel joke and a collective assault on our intelligence.

To appease the victims of the annulment, Babangida must be made to face trial for not just the annulment but for his other alleged economic crimes against the State.

I found it rather appalling for Tinubu, a so-called June 12 activist to be in that gathering. It was a huge betrayal of the legacy of the Late Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Peter Obi has proven himself not to really be the man of the people by his attendance as well. It is so sad that the oppressor and ‘opposition’ found a common ground in the sinister book launch.

Babangida must go to trial but who will bell the cat?

Over to you time!

Tony Ademiluyi is the Editor-In-Chief of www.politicogazette.com