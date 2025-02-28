BREAKING: Akpabio Harassing Me Because I Refused To Sleep With Him– Senator Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Speaking on ARISE TV, on Friday, February 28, the lawmaker who has been in the eyes of the storm over her squabble with the senate president made the claim that she had evidence against Akpabio, maintaining that her husband is also a witness.

She said she had printed screenshots of conversations between her and Akpabio, challenging the Department of State Services (DSS) to extract details of their conversation “because he was always calling me on WhatsApp.”

“My issue with Akpabio started on 8th of December, 2023 when myself and my husband visited Akwa Ibom for Senator Akpabio’s birthday.

Akpabio was showing me around his house and was holding my hands with my husband following behind us when he said, he wants me to come and be spending special moments in his house. My husband heard him and later told me not to travel abroad alone or be with the Senate President alone.”

“My case is a case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”

Recall that the Kogi Senator had a fierce argument with Akpabio after discovering that her seat was changed without her consent.

She was subsequently referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, for disciplinary review.

Chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun (LP, Edo South), the committee was given two weeks to report back on its findings.

This followed a voice vote after lawmakers revisited the controversy surrounding the issue, with lawmakers emphasizing the need to uphold parliamentary rules and decorum.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed a N100.3 billion fundamental human rights suit against Akpabio.

Meantime, Akpabio is yet to react to this allegation which is currently trending online.

