August 16, 2025 - 12:18 AM

I Won’t Join APC, I Don’t Want My Sins Forgiven- Tambuwal

— By: Pius Kadon

Ex-Sokoto Governor Tambuwal Arrested in N189bn Corruption Probe
Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Former Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has fired a bold political shot vowing never to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Addressing his teeming supporters in Sokoto state on Thursday, the former lawmaker maintained that;

“I do not want my sins to be forgiven, so I can’t join the APC. I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be blackmailed. No one can tarnish my records.”

 

The former governor, a key figure in the opposition coalition, drew a sharp line in Nigeria’s political sand, claiming the country is now split between “those with Bola Tinubu and his government” and “those with the people of Nigeria, stressing that he has chosen the latter.

 

Meanwhile, his fiery comments come on the heels of his reported detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N189 billion cash withdrawal scandal; The News Chronicle, gathered.

 

The political stakes are rising and Tambuwal is digging in.

Shadows Across the Ocean: Nigeria’s Election Violence Reaches Abroad
Better to Kill Me in the Villa- Jonathan Reveals Reasons He Didn’t Cancel the 2015 Election
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

