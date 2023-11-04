I was a starving artist – Eva Alordiah speaks on depression and recovery

Letting go sometimes is best described as strength and working on yourself to be better is growth!

Eva Alordia one of Nigerians biggest female rapper, singer and songwriter recently opened up on how she battled depression.

The rapper for some years went off the radar. And since then she has not released any song or featured in any music. And of course her fans and music lovers missed her.

She opened up on the reason she had to MIA from her well built music career and how she went broke and also went into depression.

She also revealed that the break was very much needed at the time. She had to go into new self discovery moments, invested in books and has explored multiple business ventures since then.

Looking back at her journey Eva believed that it was worth it and she couldn’t have had it any other way.

She shared this experience on Twitter, now X.

She wrote:

’A few years ago I walked away from a seemingly “successful” music career. I was burnt out. Depression had taken an almost permanent seat beside me.

My bank balance was just enough to buy my next meal. If there was a picture of the phrase “Starving Artist”, it would have been my damn face.

One day, I said “Fuck it! I got myself here, I’m gonna get myself out. I invested the next 3 years in relentless self development:

– building my body

– reading ferociously

– taking care of my mind

– investing in online courses

– learning how to make money

– building multiple online businesses

I look back and I swear I wouldn’t change a thing! Taking responsibility for my shit helped me get my life back. Today my life is so much better because I was bold enough to say- “Na me fuck up!”

It is important for an individual no matter the status to take care of themselves because at the end of the day you are all you have. And you will discover that it was worth it.

