“I Rank Among Afrobeats’ Greatest” – Rema Declares with Confidence

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Rema, has boldly stated that he ranks among the greatest in the genre.

The Ozeba crooner made this declaration in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, where he addressed the controversy surrounding his previous statement about Nigeria’s top four artistes—a list that included himself.

The Calm Down hitmaker emphasized that his confidence should not be mistaken for arrogance but rather as a reflection of his dedication and hard work.

He questioned why his self-proclamation is considered controversial, stating that recognizing his own greatness while acknowledging others is a sign of humility rather than competition.

“So on HeIs, I was talking a lot of s**t. It is not cocky. It is like, what stops you from saying you’re the best? You can say it and stand your ground. It is even humble to say four,” Rema said.

He further clarified that his statement wasn’t meant to discredit other artists but rather to celebrate his own achievements in the industry.

Unlike Kendrick Lamar’s infamous “It’s just big me” diss, Rema insists that he stands for the unity of Afrobeats rather than rivalry.

Rema’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. Signed to D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records, in 2019, he quickly gained recognition with hits like Dumebi, Iron Man, and Corny.

His global smash hit Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, made history by winning the inaugural ‘Best Afrobeats’ category at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2023 and breaking streaming records worldwide.

With back-to-back hits like Bounce, Soundgasm, Charm, and Holiday, Rema has cemented his status as one of the biggest stars in Afrobeats.

His sophomore album, HeIs, set the record for the biggest first-week streams on Spotify Nigeria in 2024, further proving his dominance.

Spotify also recognized Rema as one of the most exported Afrobeats artists, with his music dominating charts across sub-Saharan Africa.

As he continues to push boundaries and set new records, Rema’s confidence in his place among the greats seems well justified. After all, in an industry that thrives on self-belief, why shouldn’t he claim his spot at the top?