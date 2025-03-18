Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Order Residents to Leave Communities in Yobe State

Residents of several communities in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State have been given a one-week ultimatum by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to vacate their homes.

The terrorists accused the residents of revealing their movements to security agencies.

According to sources on Tuesday, the terrorists invaded the communities last weekend, firing gunshots randomly and issuing threats. They warned residents to leave within a week or face deadly consequences.

A local resident shared, “This is happening in my area. I’m from Yobe State, in Gujba Local Government. A few days ago, Boko Haram attacked our town and others, beating and harassing people. Now they’ve given us a short notice to leave within a week, or they’ll kill everyone. We need help urgently, but the media is silent. I hope this reaches government officials. Our lives are at risk, and many of us are too poor to afford transportation or rent elsewhere.”

Another resident confirmed the situation, saying, “Yes, it’s true. We’re trying to figure out what to do, but the media isn’t covering this. If I speak out, I could be targeted.”

As the deadline approaches, many residents have already started fleeing their homes in fear.

Since the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been strengthening its control in areas around Lake Chad. Hundreds of Shekau’s former fighters have joined ISWAP, increasing its influence.

Despite repeated claims by the Nigerian Army that the insurgency has been largely defeated, the terror group continues to wreak havoc.

Over 100,000 people have been killed, and millions have been displaced, primarily in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.