I Only Did What Most Married Women Do” – Anambra Woman in Leaked Sextape Fires Back at Critics

A middle-aged woman from Ogboji community in Orumba North Council Area of Anambra State, Mrs. Chinaza Odeka, whose explicit videos with a married man have been trending for a few days now, has reacted to criticisms against her by the public.

The videos showed the woman engaging in oral and full sexual activity with a married man, who has been identified as a chieftaincy title holder from the Umuchu community in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The explicit videos were said to have been released online by the husband of the woman after her daughter showed them to him.

The raunchy tapes had generated serious public criticisms, with some women marching to Oye Uga market, where the said woman does her business as a trader, to confront her, disgrace and curse her publicly, before some traders prevented them.

However, when newsmen tracked the said woman down to her shop at the popular Oye Uga market and spoke with her, she insisted that what she did was what every other married woman was doing.

Admitting wholeheartedly to being the one in the video, Mrs Chinaza regretted its leakage, saying that it was just something taken at the spur of the moment for the enjoyment of herself and her lover.

She said it was never meant to be made available to members of the public, stressing that its leakage had caused her and her family untold hardship and ridicule.

She further rained abuses and curses on those mocking her over the leaked videos, wishing them the same misfortune she was going through.

Reacting to questions on why she had an affair with another man when she was married, Mrs Chinaza said that although she was married, the marriage was practically non-existent, as her husband was irresponsible.

According to her, despite all she had done for the man, including building him a house, the man has always suspected her and had beaten her up numerous times and disgraced her at the marketplace.

She regretted that despite all she faced in the hands of the man, who she said hails from Akpo community in Aguata LGA, her own family could not stand up for her, because she was born out of wedlock.

“Since I entered this marriage, I’ve never had peace of mind. I’m only staying in it to raise my children.

“My husband continuously accused me of sleeping around with no evidence and would come to my shop where I sell food stuff to beat me.

“I know that this video has brought so much shame and opprobrium to me and my family, but there is really nothing new. Even all those accusing me are guilty of the same thing. Is that not hypocrisy?” she queried.