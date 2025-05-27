A Moment of Reckoning: PDP at the Crossroads of Renewal or Ruin

The news is everywhere. In recent months, we’ve witnessed a wave of defections from the crisis-ridden People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Some of both parties’ most prominent and long-standing figures have jumped ship, accelerating the party’s descent into instability. BAT, never one to miss a moment of political theatre, described it as a natural consequence. After all, who can blame passengers for fleeing a sinking vessel?

But is this truly the end of the PDP or could it be the beginning of its rebirth?

This is a defining moment. If the PDP has any strategic thinkers left within its ranks, now is the time to act. The party’s past is a heavy burden, weighed down by years of misgovernance and a public perception of incompetence. But moments of crisis often offer the clearest path to transformation. This is an opportunity to completely reimagine the PDP—its soul, its identity, and its place in Nigeria’s future.

Let’s be clear: APC is no bastion of virtue. The legacy of the Buhari administration left Nigeria with lost years and dashed hopes. Many of those now defecting into APC bring their baggage with them. What we’re witnessing might not be a victory for APC, but a moment to cleanse the PDP of political dead weight. Rather than chasing after defectors, the PDP could seize this as an opportunity to rebuild from first principles.

Imagine a bold declaration, not just a rebrand, but a political resurrection. What if PDP paused its presidential ambitions for 2027 and instead focused solely on rebuilding its foundations? What if it embarked on a nationwide project of values-driven renewal, one anchored not by slogans, but by integrity, vision, and inclusion? To signal true intent, the party could reach out to credible, unimpeachable Nigerians to join the party, not to lure them into politics with empty titles, but to seek their input in defining a new political architecture grounded in capacity, competence, and character. These are people who cannot be bought and any serious attempt to align with such figures must come with a clear and compelling proposition, a national vision that demands seriousness, sacrifice, and long-term thinking.

In addition to engaging these credible individuals, the PDP must also embrace strategic alliances with other parties that stand for something meaningful. To mount a credible opposition against an APC fortified by incumbency and political machinery, the PDP needs to do it with others. True strength will lie in pulling together like-minded forces, not through superficial political pacts, but through coalitions born of shared purpose and bold national ambition. The Labour Party (LP), despite its internal wranglings, must not shut its eyes to this possibility. Neither should other emerging parties committed to democratic renewal. Nigeria needs more than individual parties posturing for power, it needs a united front for real change.

Lastly, the PDP must also intentionally create space for the next generation. Young, intelligent, pan-Nigerian, street intelligent, forward thinking and charismatic individuals, male and female must be groomed now for leadership. Nigerians are watching. They are tired of recycled politicians and discredited elites. They are searching for leaders with integrity, energy, and emotional intelligence, people who can unite a fractured country.

If the PDP fails to take this road, what then remains? Will it stagger into the next elections fractured and uninspiring? Will it continue bleeding relevance, becoming little more than a fading memory of what once was?

The choice is theirs to make. But history shows that parties, like nations, are either renewed or replaced.

I’ll let them decide.

Mosimiloluwa is the President of the Association for Good Government and Governance and can be reached at koyesimi@gmail.com