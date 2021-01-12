“I have little doubt” About Obiozor’s Emergence As Ohanaeze President-General – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The President’s remarks were contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“Welcoming the new position of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, the President urges the eminent diplomat and scholar to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country,” the statement said.

According to Buhari, “Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo, but also that of his fatherland.”

“We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity,” the President adds.

While wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) a successful tenure, President Buhari enjoins Prof Obiozor to be a “unifying force beyond his immediate constituency.”