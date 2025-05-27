 “I Give you 24 hours”- Actress Adunni Ade to Fake Blogs

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is not taking things lightly this time around with blogs that spread fake news.

The beautiful actress has sent a fiery warning to media platforms that are running with fake narratives about her where they claimed that she said was single because she is too beautiful.

Last weekend the actress was trending on social media and media platforms where it was alleged that she was being sad and she lamented and attributed her single status to her looks.

The news also said that her beauty was the reason she could not find a partner for years and this news was widely spread and published without any verifiable source.

Reacting to the fake news the actress is not happy about and toot to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk these claims adding that they are using her name to chase cheap clouts and for social media clicks.

The actress is also taking legal actions against these media platforms. She is also giving them 24 hours to take down the fake news about her.

“I kindly request you to take down this post within 24 hours to prevent further action involving my legal team.

“I don’t appreciate the fact that you are using my name to peddle false news and articles with no verifiable source just to generate engagement”, she stated.