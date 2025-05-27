BREAKING: Nigerian Army and Air Force Foil Boko Haram Attack on New Marte, Borno

In a coordinated response, the Nigerian Army and Air Force stopped a major attack by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists on New Marte in Borno State.

The attack began around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, when a large group of terrorists tried to overrun the 50 Task Force Battalion.

Soldiers on the ground fought back strongly and were soon supported by reinforcements from the 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and the 134 Special Forces Battalion.

The Air Force played a key role by launching precise airstrikes against the terrorists. Drones and fighter jets targeted the attackers, causing heavy losses as they tried to flee. Many of the terrorists were confirmed killed in the air raids.

Military sources said that although the attack caused some initial disruption, the battalion quickly regained control after air and ground support arrived. Troops are now carrying out a search operation to find fleeing terrorists and recover weapons.

Sadly, two Nigerian soldiers lost their lives during the attack. A military truck was also damaged, along with a tyre on an MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle.

More Details later !!!!