“I Don’t Get Enough Credit for My Impact,” Davido Laments After 15 Years in Music

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, believes he hasn’t been fully appreciated for his contributions to the Nigerian music industry — despite a successful career spanning over 15 years.

In a recent interview with content creator Egungun of Lagos, the multiple award-winning artist expressed frustration over the lack of recognition he receives for his consistency and influence.

“I have been conquering the music industry for 15 years, but the crazy thing is that people don’t give me my flowers [credit] that I deserve,” Davido stated.

When Egungun asked if he believes he has haters, Davido responded with a mix of amusement and confidence: “There are haters, but when I go everywhere, they love me, so I’m like, where are the haters?”

Despite his sentiment, Davido continues to collect accolades. At the recently concluded 17th Headies Awards held in Lagos, he bagged the Artist of the Year award and was also crowned Digital Artiste of the Year, further solidifying his dominance in the industry.

From smash hits to international collaborations and trailblazing success, Davido’s influence in Afrobeats remains undeniable — even if he feels the applause isn’t loud enough.