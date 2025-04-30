EFCC Grants Bail to E-Money; Seyi Tinubu Denies Allegations of Disrupting NANS Inauguration

5. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has dismissed over 200 staff, including top executives, as part of its restructuring efforts following the departure of its former Managing Director, Mele Kyari. Key figures affected include Bala Wunti of NUIMS, Ibrahim Onoja of Kaduna Refinery, and Lawal Sade, Chief Compliance Officer. Although officially described as routine and retirement-related, insiders link the purge to their close ties with former GCEO Mele Kyari, who was removed earlier this month. Maryam Idrisu has been appointed Managing Director of NNPC Trading, while Obioma Abangwu has been appointed Chief Liaison Officer for board matters. This marks the most significant shake-up since a similar exercise in 2023.

6. Victor Osimhen has celebrated Remo Stars’ historic Nigeria Premier Football League title win by gifting the team N10 million, N5 million to the players, and N5 million to the technical crew. The victory, marking the team’s first-ever NPFL title, was widely praised, with President Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun lauding the team’s hard work and consistency. CAF hailed the achievement as a significant moment for the southwest region, while rival clubs, such as Rangers International and Ikorodu City FC, also congratulated Remo Stars on their triumph. The club, now eyeing the CAF Champions League, has three more matches to complete its season.