EFCC Grants Bail to E-Money; Seyi Tinubu Denies Allegations of Disrupting NANS Inauguration

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
1. The EFCC has granted bail to socialite Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, who was arrested for allegedly spraying naira and US dollar bills at a public event, violating Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Act. He was taken into EFCC custody in Abuja and is set to face court charges soon. E-Money’s arrest is part of the EFCC’s crackdown on currency abuse. Meanwhile, socialite Aisha Achimugu was arrested at Abuja’s airport after returning from London, facing charges of criminal conspiracy and money laundering. Her lawyer condemned the arrest, claiming it violated a court order and alleging that her rights had been breached.
2. The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, a public holiday in celebration of Workers’ Day. Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, praised Nigerian workers for their dedication and contribution to the nation’s growth, highlighting the importance of peace, innovation, and productivity for economic progress. He emphasized the dignity of labor and encouraged workers to enhance their skills, thereby improving governance and enabling citizens to benefit from Nigeria’s resources. Tunji-Ojo also reassured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to security and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.
3. Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has strongly denied allegations by newly elected NANS president, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, who claimed Seyi led thugs to disrupt his inauguration and threatened his life. Isah alleged that Seyi locked down the Abuja venue with armed men. Responding via Instagram, Seyi labeled the accusations as fake news and defamatory. Eyewitnesses and sources confirmed that there was no security incident or Seyi’s presence at the venue, and no official body supported the claims. Seyi’s camp has hinted at possible legal action if the defamation continues.
4. President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four permanent secretaries as part of efforts to boost efficiency and service delivery in the Federal Civil Service. The reshuffle affects Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe, Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, and Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, each reassigned to new ministries. The move, aligned with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is described as a routine measure to leverage top talent in critical sectors. Handovers must be completed by May 2, 2025, as the government pushes toward a more professional and development-driven civil service.
5. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has dismissed over 200 staff, including top executives, as part of its restructuring efforts following the departure of its former Managing Director, Mele Kyari. Key figures affected include Bala Wunti of NUIMS, Ibrahim Onoja of Kaduna Refinery, and Lawal Sade, Chief Compliance Officer. Although officially described as routine and retirement-related, insiders link the purge to their close ties with former GCEO Mele Kyari, who was removed earlier this month. Maryam Idrisu has been appointed Managing Director of NNPC Trading, while Obioma Abangwu has been appointed Chief Liaison Officer for board matters. This marks the most significant shake-up since a similar exercise in 2023.
6. Victor Osimhen has celebrated Remo Stars’ historic Nigeria Premier Football League title win by gifting the team N10 million, N5 million to the players, and N5 million to the technical crew. The victory, marking the team’s first-ever NPFL title, was widely praised, with President Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun lauding the team’s hard work and consistency. CAF hailed the achievement as a significant moment for the southwest region, while rival clubs, such as Rangers International and Ikorodu City FC, also congratulated Remo Stars on their triumph. The club, now eyeing the CAF Champions League, has three more matches to complete its season.