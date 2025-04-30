NAFDAC Moves to Curb Fake Drugs Scourge With New Tools 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has introduced new digital tools to tackle the issue of fake drugs in Nigeria’s North-East.

This was done during a two-day training workshop held in Gombe, where health professionals and drug sellers were taught how to use the tools.

The tools, known as “Scan 2 Verify” and the “Green Book App,” are meant to help users check if a medicine is real or not.

Through these platforms, drugs can be verified by scanning or checking the app.

If a drug is not found in the system, it is considered unsafe.

The agency says these tools will help reduce the number of fake drugs in circulation and protect people from harmful products.

During the event, NAFDAC, through one of its top officials, told participants that any drug approved by the agency is safe and only available through proper channels.

The Green Book App acts like a digital list of approved drugs, making it easier for users to confirm what is genuine.

Those who attended the event included patent medicine dealers, shop owners, doctors, and others working in the health field.

Many of them welcomed the idea and expressed hope that it would help reduce the presence of fake medicines in their areas.

NAFDAC also mentioned that its work is not limited to the North-East.

The agency is still shutting down fake drug markets in places like Lagos and Onitsha.

It also urged people to always check their medicines before using them and avoid buying from unreliable sources.