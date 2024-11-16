 “I Could Never Date a Politician” –Ashmusy Opens Up about struggle and Shutting Down Rumors

Social media influencer and skit maker Amarachi Amusi, widely known as Ashmusy, recently opened up about her strict upbringing and her family’s struggles.

Appearing on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s podcast, she also addressed the waves of criticism and rumors she has faced on social media.

Ashmusy set the record straight on speculations linking her romantically to politician Dino Melaye, calling the rumors baseless and completely false. She firmly stated that, despite what people might think, she could never date a politician or engage in transactional relationships to secure her livelihood.

Sharing her childhood experiences, Ashmusy revealed the harsh realities of growing up in a single room and parlor shared with 20 other people. The weight of financial struggles was a constant in her family’s life. Loan sharks frequently stormed their shop and home, taking their belongings when her mother couldn’t meet repayment deadlines.

She proudly shared how her success has allowed her to give back to her family, including buying a car for her mother.

Reflecting on her days at Madonna University, Ashmusy described how she survived on a meager ₦5,000 per semester, a testament to her family’s financial difficulties. Her journey from such humble beginnings to becoming a successful influencer showcases her resilience and dedication.

