The late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, was laid to rest on Friday at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

The solemn ceremony attended by top government officials, military leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps was marked by tributes and a posthumous national honour awarded by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Lagbaja died on November 5 at the age of 56.

See photos below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...