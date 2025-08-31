I Collect ₦50,000 for Each Victim Trafficked – Serial Trafficker

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended a suspected human trafficker and rescued two victims during a sting operation in Uyo.

In a statement released on Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, confirmed that operatives arrested the 47-year-old suspect from Edo State on Tuesday, August 26, around 9:30 a.m.

According to John, the suspect had been under surveillance following credible intelligence linking him to trafficking of young women to different African countries for prostitution and related illegal activities.

“Acting on credible information, a surveillance team located and apprehended the suspect at a hotel at Ring Road 3, Uyo. During the arrest, police rescued two victims,” she stated.

Preliminary findings, John explained, revealed that the suspect, who was once deported from an African country, had recently trafficked two other young women—one to Libya in July and another to Burkina Faso on August 18.

The suspect, she added, admitted to the crime, confessing that he received ₦50,000 for each victim trafficked.

“The parents of the victims who were already trafficked have been contacted to provide statements,” John noted.

She further disclosed that the suspect is currently in custody, while investigations continue to track down other members of the trafficking ring.