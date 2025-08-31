BREAKING: BBNaija Phyna’s Sister, Ruth Otabor, Dies Weeks After Dangote Truck Accident

Ruth Otabor, the younger sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has died.

Her death was confirmed by her family on Sunday, 31 August 2025, through a statement issued by their legal representatives, Eko Solicitors & Advocates. The statement said Ruth died at about 6:30 a.m.

“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs,” the family wrote.

“The family is presently grieving and will appreciate to be given a private moment to mourn the departed. The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course.”

The death follows injuries Ruth sustained in an accident earlier in the month. On Wednesday, 13 August 2025, she was struck by a truck linked to Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State. Eyewitnesses said the heavy-duty truck crushed her leg before it was stopped by a bystander.

Ruth, who had graduated from Auchi Polytechnic just six days earlier, later underwent a leg amputation.

The incident caused public attention as Phyna accused Dangote Group of attempting to conceal the truck’s identity. She also criticised the company for offering words of recovery after her sister’s leg had already been amputated, and she raised concern about the condition of the motorcyclist involved in the crash.

Eventually, Dangote Group, in a press statement, expressed commitment to Ruth’s medical care and promised “comprehensive support and appropriate compensation.”

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), became involved in the case shortly after the accident on 13 August 2025.

He used his platform to call on Dangote Group to take responsibility, insisting that both Ruth and the motorcycle rider deserved full medical support and compensation.

In his words, “We know the courts may not deliver justice where billionaires are concerned, but Dangote has a moral duty here.”

By 27 August 2025, however, VDM publicly accused Phyna of sidelining him and “chasing ₦1 billion compensation,” which he said ignored the plight of the bike rider.

Phyna denied this on 28 August 2025, stating, “I did not betray you. I called and sent messages, but you stopped responding.”

The disagreement led VDM to announce that he would henceforth record all interactions, a policy he described as his new “rules of engagement.”

News of Ruth’s death was also confirmed by the Student Union Government President of Auchi Polytechnic, who posted a tribute on social media on Sunday.

Ruth’s passing has left her family and community in mourning.