HYPREP Pledges to Address Water Crisis in Ogoniland

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the water challenges faced by communities in Ogoniland.

Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, made this pledge in a statement issued on Saturday to mark the 2025 World Water Day, emphasizing the crucial role of clean water in HYPREP’s mandate.

“As we mark World Water Day on March 22, we reiterate our commitment to tackling the water challenges faced by hydrocarbon-impacted communities in Ogoniland.

“This year’s theme, ‘Glacier Preservation,’ underscores the need to protect the world’s freshwater sources, which are vital for sustaining ecosystems, supporting human life, and regulating the climate.”

According to Zabbey, the theme highlights the significance of safeguarding glaciers, a major source of freshwater for millions across the globe.

“HYPREP’s efforts to provide potable water form a critical part of its mandate to remediate and restore the environment in Ogoniland.

“At HYPREP, we recognise the importance of clean and safe water, particularly for hydrocarbon-impacted communities in Ogoniland,” he stated.

Reaffirming HYPREP’s dedication to environmental restoration and peacebuilding, Zabbey urged all stakeholders to support the initiative.

“We urge government agencies, international organisations, community leaders, and other Niger Delta communities to collaborate with us in this effort.

“The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoniland provided clear recommendations for restoring contaminated water sources, and HYPREP remains steadfast in implementing these recommendations.”

He also noted that HYPREP had recently commissioned water supply facilities in Bunu and Beeri communities, bringing the total number of Ogoni communities with access to potable water to 30. This, he said, demonstrates the project’s commitment to improving the lives of affected residents.