Explosion at Blacksmith’s Workshop in Yobe State Injures Three

Three people were injured after an explosion caused by live ammunition at a blacksmith’s workshop in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State. The incident happened at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Baba Ali Blacksmith’s workshop.

According to intelligence sources, a 22-year-old man had found one live AA round and four AK-47 rounds while collecting firewood in the bush.

He brought the ammunition to the workshop and tried to open it to see what was inside, despite warnings from a 14-year-old boy, the blacksmith’s son, who urged him not to. While attempting to open the ammunition with a hammer, it exploded.

The explosion injured three people: one suffered a fracture, and the other two had bruises. The victims, aged 14, 20, and 22, were quickly taken to Yobe State Specialist Hospital in Buni Yadi for treatment.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid handling unexploded or live ammunition, highlighting the dangers of explosive remnants of war, especially in areas affected by conflict.