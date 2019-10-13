How to use vinegar in your beauty regime

Soothes sunburn
Vinegar will help in restoring your skin’s pH levels, thereby soothing the pain and helping in healing fast. Add a cup of vinegar to your bath tub for a few days to see the result.
Treat acne
Apple cider vinegar is known to have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, which help in protecting against germs and bacteria. Dab a little on the affected areas to keep the pimples and blemishes at bay.
Exfoliate skin
Vinegar contains alpha hydroxyl acid that removes the dead skin cells leaving it radiant and youthful.
Minimizes wrinkles
Regularly applying diluted vinegar on your skin helps in delaying of wrinkles and fine lines and removing the age spots.
Skin toner
Vinegar has astringent properties, which helps in increasing the blood flow to the skin and helps minimize the pores by regulating the pH level of your skin.
Hair rinse
Massage diluted vinegar into scalp, and leave on for about 10 minutes before rinsing. Due to presence of acetic acid in vinegar, it will get rid of residue from product buildup and give you a shiny and healthy hair.
Heal cracked heels
The combination of curd with vinegar helps in removing dead skin cells and fill the cracks due to antibacterial and moisturizing properties of curd.
DIY deodorant
The acid present in vinegar will help in minimizing body odor, and even prevent bacterial growth.
Soothe bug bites
Vinegar exhibits antiseptic and anti-fungal properties that help in neutralizing the itchiness and swelling caused by bug bites. Dab diluted vinegar on a cotton ball onto the affected area to get instant relief.