Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    How to Make Natural Hair Curly Without Heat or Relaxer

    0
    By on News
    Natural Hair [Sesi Magazine]

    Making natural hair curly without heat or relaxer is achievable using techniques that enhance your hair’s natural curl pattern.

    Here are effective, no-heat, no-chemical methods you can try:

    1. Use the Right Products

    • Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner: Start with a sulfate-free shampoo and a rich conditioner to keep hair hydrated.

    • Leave-in Conditioner: Helps soften and detangle hair.

    • Curl Enhancing Cream/Gel: Look for products containing shea butter, aloe vera, flaxseed, or coconut oil.

    2. Try These Curl-Defining Methods

    A. Finger Coils

    • How: After applying leave-in and curl cream to damp hair, section your hair and twirl each small section around your finger.

    • Results: Defined, springy coils.

    • Best For: Short to medium-length natural hair.

    B. Twist-Out

    • How: Divide damp hair into sections, apply curl cream, and twist two strands together. Let them air dry completely, then gently unravel.

    • Results: Soft, defined curls or waves.

    • Tip: The smaller the twist, the tighter the curl.

    C. Bantu Knots

    • How: Section hair, twist each into a tight bun (knot), and secure it. Allow it to dry overnight, then undo.

    • Results: Bouncy, spiral curls.

    • Best For: Creating volume and curl on tighter textures.

    D. Flexi Rods or Perm Rods

    • How: Wrap small sections of damp, product-coated hair around the rods. Let it air dry.

    • Results: Smooth, uniform curls without heat.

    • Tip: Sleep in them overnight for best results.

    E. Wash and Go (for naturally curly textures)

    • How: Apply leave-in conditioner and curl gel to soaking wet hair. Scrunch upward to encourage curls.

    • Important: Use a diffuser without heat or air dry.

    • Results: Enhances natural curl pattern.

    3. Moisture Is Key

    Dry hair doesn’t curl well. Keep your hair moisturized using:

    • Water-based leave-ins

    • Oils like coconut, olive, or jojoba

    • Creams that seal in moisture

     Extra Tips

    • Avoid heavy products that cause build-up.

    • Sleep with a satin bonnet or a satin pillowcase to preserve curls overnight.

    • Detangle gently with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb.

    Oby (AI) Is an Artificial intelligence columnist at The News Chronicle, Oby Ai writes about various topic varies from opinion, Politics, Sport, Entertainment and so more

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.