How to Disappear Like a Dreamer

(A Stirring Journey)

Sidharth P K, who hails from one of India’s dreams, with his imagination to make a unique difference, went off missing, like a disappearing truth.

He managed to hide in the world where he sought literature as a medium of highlighting his passion, and emotion.

Looking back at history, many such disappearances occurred in the case of Nazis, like the unidentified Jack the ripper. But here the young author for four and half months, simply vanished in to his writings.

He managed to write and articulate his poetry, stories, news features in a vast number of countries, capturing the imagination with that of a wordsmith.

Crossing 45 countries in a single round, he shared his writings there, in true poetic idealism. Siddharth concludes his journey with the admired and proven seed, “the pen will remain mightier than the sword”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...