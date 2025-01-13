Pastoral Area Created in Bauchi as Priest in Charge Emphasises “Salvation of Souls”

The Church has stressed the need for the salvation of souls and pushing the frontiers of evangelisation in the Catholic Diocese of Bauchi.

This came to the fore at a First Mass which held Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2025, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi State.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly appointed Priest in Charge of the Pastoral Area, Rev. Fr. Joseph Habila Shomgwan emphasised that the “Salvation of Soul is the Supreme Law” while underscoring the importance of spiritual growth as a central theme of the church’s mission in the years to come.

The cleric emphasised the need for unity, collaboration and synergy just as he urged for prayers to succeed in the new task.

Earlier in his homily, the parish priest of the mother parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tafawa Balewa, Fr. Samson Habila encouraged the congregation to trust in God and embrace the salvation that Christ offers to all believers.

He enjoined all to embrace faith, hope, and love adding that having an unwavering belief in God’s plan for every soul is key.

According to him, “Bauchi Diocese has once again demonstrated its commitment to spreading the Gospel and nurturing the souls of its people.”

Fr. Habila urged the people to stand firm in their faith knowing that Christ is the ultimate source of salvation.

On his part, the Laity Chairman of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Mr. Ishaku Ambima, assured Fr. Habila of the full support of the faithful.

He expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Bishop Hilary Dachelem, CMF and the entire priests, religious and laity of the Diocese for this great development which he said, “will certainly enhance the spiritual life of the people in the region.”

Mr. Ambima expressed appreciation and expressed optimism for the future of the parish.

Highpoint of the event was musical rendition by the Zumunta Matan Katolika to the delight of all.

Priests who graced the occasion include a Bauchi Diocesan cleric based in Scotland who returned home for the Christmas break, Fr. Joshua Kauras and the parish priest of St. Giles’ Gambar, Fr. Iliya Benu.

The event, which drew dozens of faithful including traditional rulers, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the spiritual life of the region.

Parishioners expressed the view that the move represents the expansion of the Church’s outreach and the deepening of the faithful’s connection to their spiritual home.

They underlined that as Holy Trinity Catholic Church begins its journey as an independent pastoral area, the hope for spiritual growth and unity remains high.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, now a separate pastoral area, was previously an outstation of St. Mary’s Parish, Tafawa Balewa.

The creation of this new pastoral area is a significant milestone for the Diocese of Bauchi, and it has been met with great enthusiasm by the local Catholic community.

