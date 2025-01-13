Definition, Denial and Disaster

As Nigeria has danced its way towards disintegration, disrepair and decrepitude, children have become pitiful pawns in a devilishly perverse game of politics and pedagogies.

Whenever UNICEF, the global body which advocates for the interests of children has cause to turn its attention towards Nigeria which is very frequently, what is highlighted is a space critically unsafe for children.

These days, it is an open secret that Nigeria is one of the hardest places to be a child. For many children, childhood is extinguished even before it begins, casting them firmly as the castoffs of a life milked of the wild wonders of enjoyment which only childhood adventures can bring.

It is decidedly unremarkable that Nigeria, which is a veritable hellhole for children, has an enormous number of out-of-school children. What is remarkable is the desperately laughable attempts Nigerian leaders make from time to time to fondle and consequently foster the out-of-school children disaster.

According to Professor Suwaiba Ahmad who has the honor of serving as Nigeria’s minister of state for education, almajiris, should not be classified as out-of-school children because it is in itself a form of education.

The almajiri conundrum breaks the heart over and over again. That unkempt, unwashed, malnourished children, covered in ringworm,and clothed in near-rags have to brave harmattan or scorching heat whichever is having a field day, and the withering scrutiny of disgusted strangers, to throng motor parks and other public spaces begging for a living when they should be in school deserves no form of justification whatsoever.

Nigeria’s mess has been further muddled up in the last decade because children often touted as the backbone of the country who should be in school, and be molded in preparation for a future of prosperity and peace are instead increasingly lost to the brutal whirlwinds of dysfunction. In a country where a considerable chunk of the population consists of children and young people, it is simply crazy the glaring lack of any sort of planning for these age groups.

The defenders of almajiri education have argued that It is a form of Islamic religious education, and children enrolled into it cannot be considered as out-of-school children. But for all its worth, if any, it should be seen to work wonders for the welfare of the children enrolled in it, which is not even remotely the case at the moment. This is what the law here must now frown at.

Children deserve protection from harmful people and harmful practices, no matter what form they take. As a result of their heightened vulnerability due to childhood, children deserve to experience and expect the full and forceful protection of the law.

As things stand in Nigeria today, almajiri education is exposing children to the full compliment of society’s dangers, and for what? To satisfy the whims and caprices of some religious obligations and their enforcers? This simply cannot be allowed to continue.

Nigeria is a secular country and inasmuch as the constitution trumpets freedom of religion, it also empowers other laws that protect the rights of children.

To this end, the rights of children must be considered as imbued with some kind of supremacy to which every other duty should bend.

In acting in the best interests of Nigerian children, denial has never helped anyone. It is not about to do so now.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com

