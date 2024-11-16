Google Rolls Out New Features to Safeguard Android Devices from Theft

Google has launched a set of advanced security tools designed to protect Android devices from theft and unauthorized access.

With phone theft becoming a growing issue, particularly in parts of Africa, these updates aim to improve user safety.

Reports, such as the GSMA Consumer Survey 2023, show that mobile thefts have surged in regions like South Africa, Kenya, and Uganda, where the rates have reached alarming levels.

In response, Google has integrated AI and biometric features into its new security measures, which are available for devices running Android 10 and later.

The Theft Detection Lock is a key feature, which uses machine learning to detect suspicious handling.

If a theft is suspected, the device locks automatically, preventing unauthorized access. Google has also introduced an Offline Device Lock, which activates if the phone goes offline, securing the device even when disconnected from the network.

To further protect users, the Remote Lock feature allows owners to lock their devices from a distance, using their phone number on Android.com/lock, even without logging into their Google account.

This works with the Find My Device feature, which helps users locate or wipe their devices if stolen.

Google has enhanced security by requiring biometric or password authentication to access sensitive settings and introduced stricter Factory Reset Protection to prevent thieves from resetting stolen devices without the owner’s credentials.

Soon, a new Identity Check feature will require biometric verification to access critical settings, adding another layer of protection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...