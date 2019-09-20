How NSE 30 Companies Rank By Year-To-Date Return

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019•

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.13% to close at N13.46 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) depreciated by 0.13% to close at 27,646.15 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -12.04%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. FBN Holdings – 71,520,457

2. Sterling Bank – 61,564,945

3. UBA – 12,912,728

4. GTBank – 9,195,037

5. Lafarge Africa – 9,135,230

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. GTBank: -55 kobo (-1.85%).

2. Zenith Bank: -35 kobo (-1.81%).

3. Access Bank: -25 kobo (-3.25%).

4. Cutix: -12 kobo (-7.79%).

5. UBA: -10 kobo (-1.57%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Dangote Sugar: +75 kobo (+7.65%).

2. UACN: +70 kobo (+9.93%).

3. PZ Cussons: +60 kobo (+9.30%).

4. Dangote Flour Mill: +35 kobo (+1.59%).

5. Ecobank Transnational: +20 kobo (+2.27%).

*Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators*

. All Share Index = 27,646.15 points.

. Number of Deals = 3,450

. Volume = 245,435,638

. Value = N1,674,228,682.19

. Market Capitalization = N13.458 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 1.53x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of day’s trading, 23 stocks advanced as against 16 stocks that declined.

The Bears overpowered the Bulls in the market today as NSE All Share Index depreciated by 0.13%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +227.01% (N22.40).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Lafarge Africa: +23.29% (N15.35).

4. Sterling Bank: +15.79% (N2.20).

5. Access Bank: +9.56% (N7.45).

6. Fidelity Bank: -11.82% (N1.79).

7. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

8. Guaranty Trust Bank: -15.09% (N29.25).

9. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -16.68% (N39.95).

10. Zenith Bank: – 17.57% (N19.00).

11. Dangote Cement: -18.29% (N155.00).

12. United Bank for Africa: -18.83% (N6.25).

13. Nestle Nigeria: -19.19% (N1,200.10).

14. Transcorp: -20.45% (N1.05).

15. Unilever Nigeria: -21.62% (N29.00).

16. Oando: -23.20% (N3.84).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -25.56% (N13.40).

18. Okomu Oil Palm: -27.89% (N54.95).

19. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

20. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

21. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -30.82% (N10.55).

22. FBN Holdings: -31.45% (N5.45).

23. Ecobank Transnational: -35.71% (N9.00).

24. Nigerian Breweries: -39.18% (N52.00).

25. Flour Mills Nigeria: -40.69% (N13.70).

26. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -41.74% (N7.05).

27. Forte Oil: -44.25% (N16.00).

28. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

29. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

