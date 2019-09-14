How NSE 30 Companies Rank by Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The Market Capitalization gained 1.28% to close at N13.523 trillion.

The benchmark index (All Share Index) appreciated by 1.28% to close at 27,779.00 basis points. The Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at -11.62%.

The Top 5 Trades (by volume) were:

TOP 5 TRADES

1. GTBank ~ 42,472,958

2. Zenith Bank ~ 22,523,986

3. M’Benefits ~ 13,369,368

4. UBA ~ 12,370,747

5. FBNHoldings ~ 8,800,428

TOP 5 DECLINERS

1. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -75 kobo (-2.10%).

2. Lafarge Africa: -15 kobo (-1.01%).

3. Oando: -11 kobo (-2.81%).

4. Champion: -8 kobo (-5.80%).

5.Mansard: -4 kobo (-2.29%).

TOP 5 ADVANCERS

1. Airtel Africa: +N26.50 (+8.19%).

2. Seplat: +N10.00 (+2.22%).

3. Okomu Oil: +N4.25 (+9.63%).

4. Forte Oil: +N1.20 (+7.82%).

5. Cadbury: +85 kobo (+8.59%).

Summary of today’s Key Performance Indicators

. All Share Index = 27,779.00 points.

. Number of Deals = 3,270

. Volume = 165,337,462

. Value = N2,621,091,978

. Market Capitalization = N13.523 trillion.

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 3.75x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of trading today, 31 stocks advanced as against 8 stocks that declined.

The Bulls dictated the market today as NSE All Share Index increased by 1.28%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +221.90% (N22.05).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Sterling Bank: +23.68% (N2.35).

4. Lafarge Africa: +18.07% (N14.70).

5. Access Bank: +6.62% (N7.25).

6. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

7. Fidelity Bank: -16.26% (N1.70).

8. Zenith Bank: -17.35% (N19.05).

9. Dangote Cement: -18.09% (N155.40).

10. United Bank for Africa: -18.18% (N6.30).

11. Nestle Nigeria: -19.19% (N1,200.00).

12. Guaranty Trust Bank: -20.03% (N27.55).

13. Transcorp: -20.45% (N1.05).

14. Unilever Nigeria: -20.81% (N29.30).

15. Oando: -24.00% (N3.80).

16. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -27.01% (N35.00).

17. Seplat Pet. Dev: -28.12% (N460.00).

18. Nascon Allied Industries: -29.44% (N12.70).

19. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

20. FBN Holdings: -32.08% (N5.40).

21. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -37.05% (N9.60).

22. Okomu Oil Palm:

-36.48% (N48.40).

23. Nigerian Breweries: -40.29% (N51.05).

24. Flour Mills Nigeria: -41.56% (N13.50).

25. Forte Oil: -42.33% (N16.55).

26. Ecobank Transnational: -42.86% (N8.00).

27. Guinness Nigeria: -48.61% (N37.00).

28. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

29. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -51.24% (N5.90).

30. International Breweries: -60.66% (N12.00).

