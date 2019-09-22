How mango can help you brighten your skin

Mango is called the king of all fruits because of its numerous health benefits. The fruit has now become a “go-to” ingredient in skincare products because it works as a wonder for your skin too. From reducing acne and premature aging to brightening skin to reducing dark spots, it is an amazing source of vitamin-A, vitamin-C and minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium that play an important part in producing collagen to firm the skin. While it is always a good idea to have a mango or two daily, during the season, you can also use it externally. Try these simple hacks to brighten up your skin.

Nutritional profile

Vitamin C – Protects against UV rays, reduce inflammation caused by acne and lighten the skin.

Vitamin A – Diminishes fine lines by stimulating collagen production.

Beta-carotene – Boosts immunity and protects the skin.

Vitamin E – Hydrates the skin.

Vitamin K – Reduces stretch marks and spider veins

Vitamin B6 – Reduces sebum on the skin.

Copper – Reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Potassium – Provides moisturization to the skin.

Magnesium – Reduces oily skin and acne.

Mango face pack for bright skin

Blend one mango with 3 tsp of Multani mitti and 1 tsp of yogurt to get a thick consistency. Clean your face and apply the pack evenly on the face and let it dry for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Mango face mask for tanned skin

Mix pulp of one mango with 1 tsp of lemon juice. Mix it well thoroughly and apply all over the tanned area. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. This face mask will give you fair and de-tanned skin instantly.

Mango face pack for acne skin

Extract pulp from a ripe mango and add 1 tablespoon of wheat flour and 2 teaspoons of honey. Apply this face pack and massage the paste on your face in a circular motion. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

Mango face pack for exfoliating

Mix 1 tablespoon mango pulp, 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of milk. Mix these ingredients well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water to see the magic.

Mango face mask for anti-aging effects

Whisk an egg white and add the mango pulp to it. Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste. Apply the face pack and let it dry. Wash with cold water. Repeat this thrice a week for better results.