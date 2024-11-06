How Lagbaja Fought Against Pipeline Vandalism and Oil Theft -NNPC 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff.

In a heartfelt condolence message, NNPC Ltd. described Lagbaja as a brilliant officer and gentleman who served Nigeria with unwavering commitment and distinction.

The statement said Lagbaja’s contributions to the nation’s economic prosperity and development were particularly notable, especially in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft. It added that his support for NNPC Ltd. in this critical area was invaluable, demonstrating his dedication to Nigeria’s growth.

NNPC Ltd. also extended its condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and Lagbaja’s immediate and extended families. The company prayed for God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and for Lagbaja’s soul to rest in eternal peace.

