Bandit Attacks in Niger State Leave 10 Dead, Injure Many, Including Chinese National

In Niger State’s Rafi Local Government Area, at least 10 farmers, including women and a Chinese national, were killed by bandits during an attack on Tuesday morning.

The assault occurred in the villages of Wayam and Belu-Belu around 5 a.m. during the early morning prayers.

According to residents, six of the victims were beheaded, with the attackers taking their heads as they left.

Many injured villagers were taken to a nearby clinic in Kagara, the local government headquarters.

A resident named Bala Tukur described the incident, saying, “In Wayam village near Madaka under Kagara town, they brutally killed 10 people and injured many. It’s very traumatic. Everyone has fled.”

Tukur also shared that many farmers had yet to harvest half of their crops, including maize, due to the ongoing violence.

Recently, residents of Kukoki village were forced to pay N1.5 million to be allowed to harvest, only to be targeted by bandits again just days later.

Reports indicate an increase in attacks as farmers in the region, including those in Wushishi, Rafi, Shiroro, Mariga, and Kontagora, began harvesting their crops.

On Friday night, bandits invaded Zungeru in Wushishi LGA, entering homes and a hotel and kidnapping several people, including a local named Saidu Yakubu, also known as “Abacha,” and his wife.

Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, the Commissioner for Homeland Security, acknowledged the incidents and stated that the Niger State Government is aware of the situation. He assured that security forces have been mobilized to respond to these attacks.

