Court Orders Manchester City to Pay Ex Player Benjamin Mendy Unpaid Wages

Manchester City has been ordered to pay most of Benjamin Mendy’s unpaid wages after the former player won his case against the club at the employment tribunal which the defender shared on his X page (formerly Twitter).

At the hearing, the French full-back claimed he was owed £11 million ($14.1 million), which the Premier League club stopped paying him in 2021 (3 years) after he faced multiple rape allegations and a sexual assault charge.

In 2023, Mendy was acquitted of all charges after being found not guilty of raping one woman and attempting to rape another.

A summary of the tribunal verdict from Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop stated, “The result of this decision is that Mr. Mendy will be entitled to receive the majority of his unpaid salary, although not all of it.”

The 30-year-old joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017, winning three consecutive Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, the FA Community Shield, and the UEFA Champions League in 75 appearances.

Following the allegations, City suspended him, but he resumed his career with FC Lorient after his acquittal in 2023.

