How Civil Servants’ Political Partisanship  Undermines Professionalism

In any seminal interrogation of the professional status of civil servant, we are bound to always return to the original dichotomy—the politics-administration distinction—that inaugurated the emergence of public administration in history. This is because the more one thinks about it, especially in the context of postcolonial politics of the state in Africa, the more one is forced to acknowledge the theoretical genius of the framework. To reiterate again. The dichotomy is meant to situate a conceptual and professional wall between the practice of politics and administration. Politics on the one hand is the space of policymaking, contestation, powerplay and governance. On the other hand, administration is a realm constituted by technical and technocratic expertise, professionalism, and legal-rational rules that determine impartiality and neutrality. These two spaces are supposed to remain separated from each other for the sake of protecting the one and the other from corrupt tendencies and influences that could undermine their efficient performances while enabling democratic accountability. One could immediately see the correlation between this dichotomy and the idea of the separation of powers in constitutional government. The framework insists that governmental authority between the legislature, executive and judiciary must remain separate as a means of preserving their autonomy and serving a watchdog that enables one to keep the other on its toes. This is the very essence of the politics-administration dichotomy, a framework of check and balance that articulate a framework of strict relationship between the two.

This dichotomy is further reinforced by the philosophical concept of language games, postulated by the German philosopher, Ludwig Wittgenstein. The simplicity of this concept is brilliant: a language game is a system of rules and meaning that differentiates one language game, say, philosophy from another language game, say, religion. To impose the rules of one language game on another is to muddle the field of the other language game. In any social practice, a word, action or activities has meaning which it does not have when we introduce that same word into another social practice. Take scepticism. Philosophy by its very nature is a sceptical discipline. It enables its adherent to question all concepts, paradigms, ideas and issues. Religion on the other hand is not a sceptical endeavor; it is rooted in belief systems and therefore dogmatic. If one were then to introduce the sceptical activity into religion, one would be flouting the rules of that specific language game.

In this Wittgensteinian context, politics and administration would constitute two language games whose relationship must be mediated with the utmost care and administrative wisdom and dexterity. Of course, this distinction has been the source of serious criticisms over the course of its emergence. The most fundamental of these criticisms is the one that insists that the dichotomy is abstract and unrealistic within the context of the politics of a state. And this criticism is right. At the empirical level, the distinction between politics and administration is very difficult and nearly impossible to achieve. The state is an administrative entity that demands the collaborative and synergistic energies and efficiency of the politician and the administrator to function effectively in governance matters. It is the politics of the state that determine the extent of the relationship that occurs between the politicians and the administrators in terms of the governance and policy structure of the state. The policymaking function of the government, for example, requires that the civil servants weigh in with their technocratic and technical expertise that allows the government to make informed and intelligent policy decisions in favor of, say, democratic governance and its dividends for the citizens. Thus, the public policy approach demands a synergy between critical stakeholders, including politicians and bureaucrats, in finding sustainable solutions to policy challenges in government. This approach does not therefore function on the assumption of a struct separation of functionality between politics and administration.

The argument is then to draw a line between a strict and a loose sense of the dichotomy between politics and administration. A strict separation is normatively and empirically very difficult to maintain. In fact, empirical evidences demonstrate that such a strict separation cannot be achieved. But a loose understanding of the separation is possible. When the Nigerian Constitution avers that all citizens have the right to participate in partisan politics, it makes a key human rights assertion that empowers all Nigerians. Here is a good point to speak to the larger distinction in government service, between the civil service and the public service. The Nigerian Constitution is very clear about the distinction between the civil and the public service. The “public service” is “the service of the Federation in any capacity in respect of the Government of the Federation.” On the other hand, the civil service “means service of the Federation in a civil capacity as staff of the office of the President, the Vice-President, a ministry or department of the Government of the Federation assigned with the responsibility for any business of the Government of the Federation.” This distinction is almost academic in the sense that it is undermined by several institutional and structural dynamics in government business. The key issue, however, is that the Constitution specifically states that, on the one hand, no such government officials can vie for partisan politics unless she withdraws from her post; and on the other hand, that such officials are subject to the code of conduct of their respective services. In terms of the 2003 Supreme Court judgment, we can then conclude that it applies across board to all government officials in terms of allowing the capacity to be political only to the extent of the most minimal political participation regarding voting in an election. The case of the members of the judiciary, especially the justices, is even more cogent and for more than legal reasons. Judges are excluded from any form of fraternizing by an ethical injunction that specify the norms of lethal impartiality. The judiciary cannot be a part of the arms of government, bound by a framework of power separation and then be seen in league with them.

The implication of the clarification above is simply that a constitutional provision, such as the one made by the Nigerian Constitution, must come to the reality of administrative relevance, especially in the case of the civil service, in the efficient deployment of technical knowledge to the management of the state and its business, especially its service delivery function. Every government is known by its ideological orientation. It is this ideological coloration of politics that determine the direction of policy formulation. A government can be conservative, progressive, Labour, Democratic or Republican.

The question however is how normatively and constitutionally appropriate it is to adapt an ideological orientation in power politics to the necessity of achieving an administrative continuity in government. The very apparatus of administration and the civil service system is meant to serve as the administrative backbone of every government, no matter its ideological orientation. The status of the administrative apparatus is determined by anonymity, permanence and neutrality. The apparatus, that is, is the machinery that makes all types of governments and their ideologies work. The idea of administrative continuity all by itself speaks to a grounding for political stability. This is especially an urgent characteristic in a postcolonial state like Nigeria where the political order is subject to bouts of unstable seizures. Neutrality, especially within the ambit of the 1999 Constitution, requires a statement. To be administratively neutral does not imply that a civil servant cannot form political opinion or be a card-carrying member of a political party. It only means that such political affiliation must be suspended or held in abeyance in the service of a higher responsibility. Civil servants are not ordinary Nigerians captured by constitutional provisions. On the contrary, they are held to a more fundamental responsibility that does not violate the constitutional imperative. It is the availability of the Public Service Rules that ensure that public and civil servants are held to the fundamental standards of political and policy neutrality and impartiality. The rules insist that every government in power will receive the best policy intelligence, advice and implementation that has not been compromised by partisan political loyalty.

Thus, if an institution founded on impartiality and neutrality in mediating different politically oriented government is then found to have become unmitigatedly partisan, the first casualty becomes trust. When politicians and administrators engage in policy discussions, they do so within a structural space that is determined by mutual trust. In other words, politicians have the confidence to take the civil servants seriously based on the latter’s professionalism, technical expertise and impartiality. This trust space implies that any government in power can confidently work with any body of civil servants set permanently in place by administrative necessity. However, if a Conservative government knows that this body of civil servants has been compromised by its partisan collusion with the outgoing Labour government, the structure of administrative permanence and neutrality is breached. The incoming government is then compelled by a sense of political preservation to replace the body of civil servants with those politically loyal to its own political ideology. One can only imagine the consequences of such a circumstance in terms of political and administrative instability.

The second casualty of a political partisanship orientation for civil servant is professionalism. Party politics functions on the dynamic of patronage. A government is compelled by the logic of patronage to reward those who have remained politically loyal. And what better appointment would be suitable than in the civil service. One does not need a lengthy disquisition to see immediately how political patronage can undoubtedly undermine civil service professionalism. Political patronage creates what has been called “a regime of favoritism.” This makes possible a body of civil servants that have been put in office not by their meritocratic credentials or technical expertise, but party loyalty. This automatically undermine the capacity of the government to achieve policy performance and governance distinction. Political interference in public administration undermines meritocracy and competence. Political allegiance and loyalty become the key factor in promotion and career mobility. Once the civil service becomes indistinguishable from a party machinery, that effectively is the end of the capability readiness of the civil service to technically and technocratically serve the end of policy advisory professionalism to government and service delivery to the citizens.

Meritocracy and competence ensure that civil servants will bring their professional judgment to bear on the generation of policy intelligence and evidence-based policy research to be able to articulate significant policy options they can then advice the government on. A civil servant that has been appointed to a post based on her political allegiance and loyalty loses this professional capability since she has to circumscribe her administrative expertise by political discretion which compel her to do the biddings of her political overlords. Indeed, civil servants and public managers are often forced by partisan politics to become political entrepreneurs who are willing to sell their technical expertise to the highest bidders. And once the civil servants have been politically compromised in this manner, there is no framework in place any longer that allows civil servants to speak truth to power. A civil servant’s capacity to speak truth to power derives from her capacity to determine policy options, backed by incredible technical expertise, that counteracts the politicians’ short-term expectations with the bureaucrats’ oath to promote the long-term fundamental objectives of state policy and therefore the public interest.

In the final analysis, protecting civil service autonomy demands a very high level of political will that sees the civil service, and the entirety of the public service, as a government’s legitimate claim to governance legacy. No matter its ideological orientation and the temptation to subdue the civil service under the weight of political patronage, a government would put in place a stringent structural and institutional framework that ensures a loose dichotomy between politics and administration. This was what Chief Obafemi Awolowo did in the old western region. And he succeeded! Every government needs a meritocratic, politically neutral, and administratively competent civil service that will backstop its governance aspiration. To undermine that meritocratic civil service in favor of party loyalty is to commit political and administrative suicide. It is a neutral, impartial and technically competent civil service that best serve the government’s desire for political, administrative and governance success, contrary to the short-term objective of having party stalwarts and loyalists in every arm of government.

This becomes a path to a definite and concrete institutional reform direction for the Tinubu administration. Given the administration’s commitment to making Nigeria work, this discourse on whether or not civil servants can be committed to partisan politics is a trap that could derail the ongoing Renewed Hope Agenda. What that discourse should instigate is rather the commitment to institutionally reforming the civil service in ways that can enable it—make it capability ready—to serve the administration’s governance objectives and its performance effectiveness. It will be a grievous political miscalculation to allow the lure of political patronage to derail a good work that has commenced already.