September 6, 2025 - 10:33 AM

Four Suspects Nabbed After Attack on Sokoto Deputy Governor’s Convoy

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

At least four people have been arrested after an attack on the convoy of the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, who was returning from a condolence visit in Shagari Local Government Area.

 

According to sources, the deputy governor had visited Shagari town to sympathize with victims displaced by recent bandit attacks.

 

However, on his way back around 1 p.m., some displaced persons blocked the road and attacked the convoy, vandalizing vehicles in the entourage.

 

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA quickly intervened, cleared the road, and restored order. Four suspects were arrested at the scene and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

 

Security has since been reinforced in the area, and calm has returned.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

