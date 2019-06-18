How Boring Is Your Sex Life? …Reasons You Should Think Outside the Box

When it comes to the sex department, there is always need to think outside the box and outside the bedroom. I mean, sex is creative — even when it’s not about creating new people — it’s a place we go to that exists as much inside our imagination as in our body.

It’s really easy to slip into a sexual routine with your significant other — he knows what you like, and vice-versa. But then, a time would come when the routine becomes boring. And that is why it is important to keep sex creative. By creative — I don’t necessarily mean acrobatics in the bedroom — but simply variations on sex aside from intercourse, and even more importantly, a creative attitude.

Here are the top reasons why you should think outside the box in your sex life;

Life is too short

Life is short and the world is crazy. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. If there’s something new you want to try, just do it, Nike style. There’s no reason not to try to maximize your pleasure and enjoyment. Sex is supposed to be fun. Why put limits on your potential for pleasure?

You need a new motivation

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. In sex, doing the same thing over and over again results in a loss of appeal and desensitization. Sure, it feels good, but it doesn’t feel as amazing as when you first started doing it. When you begin to switch things up and try new positions and techniques you will feel the most pleasure possible and when you return to your standard positions they will feel better since you gave them a break.

You won’t feel left out because you are in a relationship

Single people love to brag about their sex lives. People in relationships, not so much. It’s easy to feel like your single pals are on the forefront of new sexual exploration changing partners and positions more often than you change your Friday night takeout order. But why should they have all of the fun? You can cure your sexual FOMO by switching it up a little.

You feel contented with your partner

Single or in a relationship, the grass is always greener elsewhere. If you’re in a relationship and your sex life is boring you might start to wonder if maybe there’s someone else more compatible with you out there. When you breathe new life into your sex life, it’ll make you more content with your partner are and you’re less likely to be wondering about anyone other than him or her.