Ask Gorilla to Vomit the Missing 6.8 Million Naira- Ganduje Tells Zookeepers

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has ordered the state Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate how nearly seven million naira got missing in Kano Zoological Gardens.

On Wednesday, the 12th of June 2019, the Chief Revenue Officer of the zoo reported that the proceed of six million, eight hundred and twenty thousand naira realized during the Sallah period as gate fee from sightseers of the garden who came to watch the animals got missing from the safe where it was kept.

A finance officer at the zoo was reported as saying that “A huge Gorilla sneaked into our office and swallowed the funds.”

“The order was given on Friday and the commission has already swung into action,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, said on Sunday in Kano.

He quoted the governor as directing the commission to look into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the allegation and “unearth everything surrounding the incident”.

Recall that in February 2018, there was a report of snake swallowing about 36 million naira paid by students for JAMB forms in Benue state.